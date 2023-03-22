Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu congratulates entire nation on Pakistan Day

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday congratulated the entire nation especially the people of Balochistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langu on Wednesday congratulated the entire nation especially the people of Balochistan on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

In his message on the Pakistan Day, he said March 23 reminds us of the historic day when the Muslims of South Asia decided to establish an independent Islamic state for themselves.

Mir Ziaullah said Pakistan was the reward of a long struggle and sacrifices by our ancestors and added that the decision to establish a separate state for the Muslims was correct.

The minister said,"Today we renew our pledge that we would continue our struggle to make Pakistan a great welfare state.""The present government is trying to create an Islamic welfare state in true sense according to the ideas of the founders of the country", he noted.

