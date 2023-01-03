UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Minister For P&D Calls On Chief Secretary Aziz Ugaili

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2023 | 10:08 PM

Balochistan Minister for P&D calls on Chief Secretary Aziz Ugaili

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar met with Chief Secretary Abdul Ugaili here on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar met with Chief Secretary Abdul Ugaili here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, various regional issues including the approved development projects of Ziarat, Harnai, the resumption of construction of Harnai Quetta, Harnai Sanjawi Road, and the provision of security to the construction company were discussed in detail.

The Chief Secretary assured Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Dummar to take all possible steps for timely and quality completion of development projects of Balochistan to provide maximum facilities.

Balochistan Minister for P&D Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar while talking to the delegation of party workers after the meeting said that he would not tolerate any kind of hindrance in development projects in his constituency.

He said that the Government of Balochistan was taking all possible steps to ensure the timely completion of approved development projects for the welfare of the masses in the respective areas.

He said that those who were obstructing the development projects of the constituency always wanted to keep the constituency backward saying that people have chosen us for development and prosperity for which he has tried day and night to approve projects worth billions of rupees in the constituency, with the completion of which both the districts of the constituency would be considered as developed districts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Company Road Harnai Ziarat All Government Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advan ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Luxembourg discuss advancing bilateral relations

8 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhab ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi supports &#039;Abu Dhabi Community Campaign&#039; to ..

9 minutes ago
 UK Ministers' Mobile Phones Could be Cracked in 20 ..

UK Ministers' Mobile Phones Could be Cracked in 20 Minutes Using Human Hacking - ..

38 seconds ago
 Promotion of sports imperative for healthy nation: ..

Promotion of sports imperative for healthy nation: Administrator

40 seconds ago
 Dutch Prime Minister Promises Zelenskyy to Help Uk ..

Dutch Prime Minister Promises Zelenskyy to Help Ukraine 'Win' Conflict

41 seconds ago
 CM Bizenjo appointed coordinators on an 'honorary' ..

CM Bizenjo appointed coordinators on an 'honorary' basis: Government of Balochis ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.