Balochistan Minister for P&D calls on Chief Secretary Aziz Ugaili

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar met with Chief Secretary Abdul Ugaili here on Tuesday.

In the meeting, various regional issues including the approved development projects of Ziarat, Harnai, the resumption of construction of Harnai Quetta, Harnai Sanjawi Road, and the provision of security to the construction company were discussed in detail.

The Chief Secretary assured Minister Haji Noor Mohammad Khan Dummar to take all possible steps for timely and quality completion of development projects of Balochistan to provide maximum facilities.

Balochistan Minister for P&D Haji Noor Muhammad Khan Dummar while talking to the delegation of party workers after the meeting said that he would not tolerate any kind of hindrance in development projects in his constituency.

He said that the Government of Balochistan was taking all possible steps to ensure the timely completion of approved development projects for the welfare of the masses in the respective areas.

He said that those who were obstructing the development projects of the constituency always wanted to keep the constituency backward saying that people have chosen us for development and prosperity for which he has tried day and night to approve projects worth billions of rupees in the constituency, with the completion of which both the districts of the constituency would be considered as developed districts.