UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Minister Grieves On Death Of Dr, Hai Baloch

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Balochistan minister grieves on death of Dr, Hai Baloch

Balochistan Minister for Education and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree expressed his sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree expressed his sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch.

In a condolence statement here on Friday, he said that Dr Abdul Hai Baloch was one of the senior politicians of the province who had always practiced the politics on principles and had spoken for the rights and interests of the province at every forum.

He expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Family

Recent Stories

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

Five MSF workers kidnapped in Cameroon

2 seconds ago
 6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochis ..

6 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

4 seconds ago
 Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden ..

Huqooq March will prove to be voice of downtrodden people: Ali Zaidi

2 minutes ago
 PTI leadership striving hard to overcome inflation ..

PTI leadership striving hard to overcome inflation, boost economy: Usman Dar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan rules out joining camp politics; urges di ..

Pakistan rules out joining camp politics; urges diplomatic solution of Russia-Uk ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: Europa Conference League last-16 draw

Football: Europa Conference League last-16 draw

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>