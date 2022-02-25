Balochistan minister grieves on death of Dr, Hai Baloch

Balochistan Minister for Education and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree expressed his sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for education and Deputy Parliamentary Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Mir Naseebullah Marree expressed his sorrow over the death of senior politician Dr. Abdul Hai Baloch.

In a condolence statement here on Friday, he said that Dr Abdul Hai Baloch was one of the senior politicians of the province who had always practiced the politics on principles and had spoken for the rights and interests of the province at every forum.

He expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.