Balochistan Minister meets GM of Gas Company for improving gas pressure

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Balochistan Minister for Planning and Development (P&D) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar met the General Manager of Sui Northern Gas Company for improving gas pressure in the province.

He also apprised the concerned officials about the issue of low gas pressure faced by domestic consumers.

The minister made it clear that the low pressure of gas in the province, especially in Ziarat, would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said that the improvement projects of the gas delivery system in the province should be completed as soon as possible to ensure uninterrupted supply of needle gas to domestic consumers in winter.

General Manager assured the Minister that the low gas pressure problem would be solved on a priority basis.

He assured that in the next two to three days, there would be a significant improvement in the supply of gas to domestic consumers and the problem of low gas pressure would be solved.

The Gas official said that a central control room has been established for immediate redressal of customer complaints related to low gas pressure, which has worked 24 hours a day.