UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Minister Saleem Khosa Chairs Meeting On PSDP 2020-21

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 07:10 PM

Balochistan Minister Saleem Khosa chairs meeting on PSDP 2020-21

Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Friday chaired a high level meeting on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Friday chaired a high level meeting on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21.

Senior member board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretary Nasrullah Tareen, Javed Rahim and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the provincial Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that those departments have been allotted government land for development projects which should be immediately handed over to same departments so that work on these projects could be started on time without any delay and to complete them on time.

He said that no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking personal interest in the construction of sports complexes in different districts so the process of arranging government lands in this regard would be expedited.

He directed all the concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the legal process and proceedings regarding the transfer of government lands as soon as possible.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to complete the development projects saying that completion of these projects will not only provide facilities to the people but also create new employment opportunities which will enable the province to move on the path of development.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Sports Same All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Portugal to lift suspension of UK, Brazil flights

4 minutes ago

US Delivers Emergency Shelter for 80,000 Ethiopian ..

5 minutes ago

Ukraine Asks US to Expand Training of Country's Tr ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus Expects to Receive 2nd $500Mln Tranche of ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian President Receives Russian Prime Minist ..

5 minutes ago

24,383 senior citizens vaccinated

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.