Balochistan Minister Saleem Khosa chairs meeting on PSDP 2020-21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa on Friday chaired a high level meeting on Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2020-21.

Senior member board of Revenue Qamar Masood, Secretary Nasrullah Tareen, Javed Rahim and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the provincial Minister Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa said that those departments have been allotted government land for development projects which should be immediately handed over to same departments so that work on these projects could be started on time without any delay and to complete them on time.

He said that no negligence or delay would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was taking personal interest in the construction of sports complexes in different districts so the process of arranging government lands in this regard would be expedited.

He directed all the concerned commissioners and deputy commissioners to complete the legal process and proceedings regarding the transfer of government lands as soon as possible.

He said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps to complete the development projects saying that completion of these projects will not only provide facilities to the people but also create new employment opportunities which will enable the province to move on the path of development.