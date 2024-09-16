Balochistan Minister Sardar Sarfaraz Domki Passes Away
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2024 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki, passed away on Monday in Karachi after battling lung and kidney disease. He was 55.
The family sources while confirming the demise of late Sardar Sarfaraz Domki said he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for last couple of days.
The body of the deceased is being shifted to Balochistan for burial at his native town Bakhtiarabad.
APP/ask.
