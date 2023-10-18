Balochistan minister says refugees will be sent back to their country with dignity

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 09:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai said on Wednesday that Pakistan will deport all illegal Afghan immigrants by November 1,.

While talking to media here, he shared over 1,000 Afghan families have left Pakistan so far, and around 250 families are returning to Afghanistan via the Chaman border daily,

The minister also said that the government has compiled complete data on where illegal immigrants are living in the province.

Achakzai said that refugees have been treated with hospitality for the last 40 years, and now they would be sent back to their country with dignity.

He added that no political pressure will be tolerated in that regard and illegal migrants will have to leave Pakistan.

The state has taken some principled decisions and they will strictly follow it, he said adding that after the deadline, the illegal residents will be sent back.

Jan Achakzai said that the deadline for illegal Afghan refugees is the final deadline and the fingerprint registration of returnees will be done.

He said that foreign immigrants who have visas and Proof of Registration Card (PoR) will not be deported.

He said that 500,000 people have legal documents in Balochistan while 300,000 people are living illegally.

