Balochistan Minister visits LBISE

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Industries Haji Toor Utmankhel on Wednesday visited Loralai board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (LBISE) on the invitation of its Assistant Controller Abdul Salam Tareen.

During the briefing, the Assistant Controller said that the condition of the building of Loralai Board consisting of 11 districts was in a dilapidated condition, which was in urgent and dire need of construction. The Board was given independent status after the approval of the cabinet in 2011, but still due to the lack of notification, the students are facing severe difficulties, he said.

Apart from this, he said that in the light of the recommendations of the Deputy Commissioner and the Commissioner, the allotment of the existing building for the Board should be approved.

Assuring all possible cooperation in this regard, the Provincial Minister Haji Tur said that the future of our children was connected with Loralai Board.

He said that our government was paying special attention to the issue of education in Balochistan saying that the Loralai would adapt the Board as per the modern requirements for the convenience of students.