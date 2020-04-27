Balochistan minister visits mosques to review implementation of SOPs

Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove Sunday visited respective mosques in Quetta City to review precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administration during prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh in Ramazan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langove Sunday visited respective mosques in Quetta City to review precautionary measures being adopted by mosques administration during prayers and Namaz-e-Taraweeh in Ramazan.

Talking to media, the provincial home minister said the purpose of his visit was to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at respective mosques of the city, which were necessary to control spread of COVID-19.

He directed the mosques administrations to ensure implementation of preventive measures as the coronavirus cases were increasing rapidly which was alarming situation in the province.

He said the pandemic could only be defeated by ensuring full implementation of lockdown which was significant for the protection of the people. He urged the people to follow government's defined precautionary measures, avoid social gathering and unnecessary traveling in order to cope with the challenge of the deadly virus.

Mir Ziaullah also appreciated the Ulemas for adopting SOPs during Namaz-e-Taraweeh, adding the police and local administrations were assigned to monitor mosques for ensuring implementation of preventive measures against COVID-19.

On the occasion, Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Abdul Razzaq Cheema and Senior Superintendent Police Operation Tariq Mastoi were also present. AIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema briefed the provincial minister about SOPs of mosques and measures being taken to ensure implementation on it.

Ziaullah Longove directed police officials' to take measures for creating awareness among people about the use of facemasks, staying in homes and avoid unnecessary traveling.