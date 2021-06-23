UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Minister Ziaullah Condemns Blast In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Balochistan Minister Ziaullah condemns blast in Lahore

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Home Minister for Balochistan Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast in Johar Town area Lahore.

In a statement, he also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast and extended sympathy with families of martyrs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.

He said Balochistan government shares equal in grievance of the victims families.

More Stories From Pakistan

