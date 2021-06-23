Balochistan Minister Ziaullah condemns blast in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Home Minister for Balochistan Ziaullah Langove on Wednesday strongly condemned the blast in Johar Town area Lahore.

In a statement, he also expressed his sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast and extended sympathy with families of martyrs.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured of blast.

He said Balochistan government shares equal in grievance of the victims families.