Balochistan ministers condemn terrorist incident in Barkhan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Balochistan Ministers including Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Shoiab Nusherwani and Mir Ali Hassan Zehri on Wednesday condemned the terrorist incident in Barkhan district which left 7 dead and several injured.

In their separate statement issued here, they said that this cowardly act of terrorist could not weaken the moral of citizens and security forces and nefarious design of terrorist activities would be foiled from the province through contribution of public and security force.

They said that killing innocent and helpless passengers is not bravery, anti peace elements are trying unsuccessfully to sabotage the peace of the province with their cowardly acts.

They said that provincial government is taking all possible measures to improve law and order situation in the province for maintaining durable peace.

The ministers expressed sympathy to the families of martyred passengers