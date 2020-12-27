UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Ministers Condemned Attack On Security Forces In Harnai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 09:40 PM

Balochistan ministers condemned attack on security forces in Harnai

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan ministers including Parliamentary Secretary for Information strongly condemned the attack on the Security Forces Check Post near Sharag areas of Haryana district on Sunday.

In separate statements, Balochistan ministers including Mir Ziaullah Longove, Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar and Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind expressed their sorrow over Shahadat of seven security forces.

They said nefarious design of terrorists would be foiled by contribution of braved security forces and nation for the stability of the country and the province.

Such cowardly attack could not be weakened our morale and entire nation stood with security forces against elimination of terrorism from the province, they said and added security forces including Pakistan Army, police, FC and other forces had given sacrifices of their precious lives for durable peace in the region.

They also prayed for early recovery of injured security forces.

