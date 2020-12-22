Balochistan Ministers condole demise of Senator Kulsoom Parveen

Balochistan Ministers including Zmarak Khan Achakzai and Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Ministers including Zmarak Khan Achakzai and Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa expressed their deep sorrow over the death of Senator Kulsoom Parveen on Tuesday.

In separate condolence massages, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai along with Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa extended their sympathy to the family of the deceased.

They said her valuable services would be remembered for long. Both the ministers also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude.