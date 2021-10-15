UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Ministers Discuss Current Political Situation In Meeting

Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Utman khel, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ehsan Reki called on Provincial Ministers Mir Ziaullah Langu on Friday

Discussing issues of mutual interest and the current political situation in the meeting, the Home Minister said that the PDM has always fostered a politics of chaos and the opposition which has been pursuing a policy of anarchy.

He said that the PDM are cultivating their negative politics even in critical circumstances of Balochistan while the people do not want chaos but they would like development and prosperity.

The unnatural alliance of the PDM is ignoring national interests, the opposition left no stone unturned in putting the well being of Balochistan at risk. The reputation of the negative politicians has been tarnished in the eyes of the people, he said.

He said that development work has started in their Constituencies as per the priorities of the elected representatives and serving the people is my mission.

