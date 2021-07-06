Balochistan ministers express sorrow over loss of precious lives in Ziarat road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Balochistan ministers including Mir Ziaullah Langu and Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in the road mishap near Ziarat on Tuesday.

The tragic road accident claimed lives of three people including a woman and injured seven others when a passenger wagon plunge into deep ravine near Wachawan area of Zairat district.

In statements, Balochistan Minister for Home Ziaullah Langu extended his sympathy with families of the victims and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He also gave special directive to Health Department to take all measures to ensure provision of treatment facilities to the injured victims in the hospital.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineer (PHE) Haji Noor Muhammad Dummar also expressed grief over the incident prayed for early recovery of the injured.

According to Levies sources, a Duki-bound passenger wagon was carrying commuters from Quetta when itfell in deep gorge after it's driver loss control over the vehicle.