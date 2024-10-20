Balochistan Minority MPA Passes Away
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Patrick Saint, a member of the Balochistan Assembly representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a minority seat, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed.
He had been admitted to a hospital in Karachi and receiving treatment for quite some time.
