Balochistan Minority MPA Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Balochistan minority MPA passes away

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Patrick Saint, a member of the Balochistan Assembly representing the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a minority seat, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed.

He had been admitted to a hospital in Karachi and receiving treatment for quite some time.

