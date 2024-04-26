Open Menu

Balochistan Most Affected By Climate Change, Says Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM

Balochistan most affected by climate change, says Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti

Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said Balochistan is the most affected by climate change as the heavy rains and floods in 2022 caused a heavy financial loss reported in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said Balochistan is the most affected by climate change as the heavy rains and floods in 2022 caused a heavy financial loss reported in the province.

The international community has pledged 2.6 billion Dollars for rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas, Sarfraz Bugti said this through video link in a meeting of Chief Ministers of the four provinces on climate change held under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

In the meeting, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment Naseem ur Rehman and Secretary Environment Nadeem Khan also participated.

Sarfraz Bugti said the commitment announced by the global community for the rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan has not yet fulfilled.

He urged the Federal government to take the provinces on board for policy and decision-making related to combat climate change. The CM has proposed in the meeting to formulate a sub-committee for effective consultation with the provinces to cope affects of climate change.

Sarfraz Bugti said that fee structure should be decided on the basis of the needs of the provinces.

The government of Balochistan will follow the guideline decided by mutual consultation to deal with the challenges of climate change.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Flood Government Billion Rains

Recent Stories

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billio ..

Miner Anglo American rejects BHP's near $39-billion takeover bid

11 minutes ago
 115 held for selling roti at higher rate

115 held for selling roti at higher rate

11 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses sat ..

New Zealand cricket CEO visits PSCA, expresses satisfaction over security arrang ..

11 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensation ..

NAB Lahore holds open court, promises compensations for victims

11 minutes ago
 2 injured over money dispute

2 injured over money dispute

11 minutes ago
 At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: official ..

At least 10 people killed in Brazil fire: officials

7 minutes ago
'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help dev ..

'Transforming Punjab Agriculture' plan to help develop farm sector on modern lin ..

13 minutes ago
 Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboratio ..

Chairman PRCS engages in humanitarian collaboration with ambassador of Morocco

7 minutes ago
 US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits ne ..

US stocks rebound on tech earnings, London hits new record

11 minutes ago
 Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of Amer ..

Junta-led Burkina Faso suspends BBC, Voice of America for two weeks

7 minutes ago
 Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talk ..

Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials

11 minutes ago
 ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsi ..

ECP’s code of conduct to be ensured during Tehsil Mayor by-elections: DPO Dera

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan