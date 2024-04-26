Balochistan Most Affected By Climate Change, Says Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 07:58 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti said Balochistan is the most affected by climate change as the heavy rains and floods in 2022 caused a heavy financial loss reported in the province.
The international community has pledged 2.6 billion Dollars for rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas, Sarfraz Bugti said this through video link in a meeting of Chief Ministers of the four provinces on climate change held under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
In the meeting, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Environment Naseem ur Rehman and Secretary Environment Nadeem Khan also participated.
Sarfraz Bugti said the commitment announced by the global community for the rehabilitation of flood victims of Balochistan has not yet fulfilled.
He urged the Federal government to take the provinces on board for policy and decision-making related to combat climate change. The CM has proposed in the meeting to formulate a sub-committee for effective consultation with the provinces to cope affects of climate change.
Sarfraz Bugti said that fee structure should be decided on the basis of the needs of the provinces.
The government of Balochistan will follow the guideline decided by mutual consultation to deal with the challenges of climate change.
