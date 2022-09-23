Balochistan, most affected province by rains, floods: Senator

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Focal person for flood victims in Balochistan Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri Friday said that Balochistan was the most affected province by heavy rains and catastrophic floods and reliefs and rehabilitation activities were still going on there.

Lasbela district had affected much due to the calamity, she said, adding that long time was required to improve the situation in the district.

In a statement issued here, she said that the affected people had been resettled.

The senator pointed out that in Lasbela and Hub districts had been declared disaster-hit areas.

She said that resources were urgently needed for the rehabilitation of floods affected people and we were making efforts day and night for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Samina Zehri said that now the situation related to floods' devastation was under control and urged the political parties to show unity to face the natural disaster in the province .