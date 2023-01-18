UrduPoint.com

Balochistan; Mostly Water Filtration Plants Out Of Order

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan; Mostly water filtration plants out of order

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The dwellers of Balochistan province are facing a severe shortage of clean drinking water as most of the water filtration plants were out of order.

Due to faulty water filtration plants, a large part of its population has no access to potable water, civil societies said.

"Only 25 percent of Balochistan's dwellers have access to clean drinking water", they added.

The local people urged the government to restore the closed water plants to ensure the provision of clean drinking water.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said that the government has decided to rehabilitate and restore water filtration plants in the province on an emergency basis to ensure quality drinking water to the masses.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has directed the officials concerned to rehabilitate out-of-order filtration plants within a month, he added.

He said the government had established water filtration plants in every district of the province to provide clean drinking water but they went out of order due to poor maintenance.

Moreover, the government had also increased the salaries of operators of the water filtration plants.

He said resolving the water issue was a top priority of the government.

The official said through the restoration of water treatment plants, clean water would be available to all.

All available resources would be utilized for the early completion of clean water projects, he added.

Utilizing all resources, proper measures had been taken to keep all tube-wells in the province operational so that the citizens would get water on scheduled timings, he added.  He said the public health department had initiated many water supply schemes in each district of the province, however it would take some time to get the facilities operational.

He said the government had been working for laying new water supply lines in the province to ensure potable water facility everywhere.

