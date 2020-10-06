UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Moving On Path Of Progress: Ehsanullah

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Haji Ehsanullah Khaksar on Tuesday said province was on path of development and prosperity under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan

Talking to media men at the central secretariat of Balochistan Awami Party here, he said record developmental work were completed by the present government during last two years which was positive sign of the province.

He said BAP along with its allies led by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had been resolving expeditiously problems of people since coming to power.

"The government is working on a number of development projects including backward areas of the province and improving the living standards of the people", he said.

Ehsanullah said CM Jam Kamal Khan was paying full attention on communication systems and hefty funds have been allocated for the construction of roads which would help to boost trade activities in the area after completion.

