Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Newly elected Member of Balochistan Assembly from Awami National Party, Zamarud Khan, Senators Dawood Khan and Nawabzada Umar Farooq called on President Pakistan Peoples Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari.

They announced their support for Asif Ali Zardari in the Senate and Presidential elections, said press release issued here by the party secretariat.

Zamarud Khan MPA also announced to support for PPP in forming the government in Balochistan. The ANP also announced to play a more dynamic role in government formation in Balochistan.

Ali Madad Jattak and Mir Ali Hasan Brohi were also present on the occasion.