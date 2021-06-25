Balochistan MPs meet PM to discuss development, agri projects

Members of National Assembly from Balochistan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters related to annual budget and ongoing mega projects under his vision of special focus on province's uplift

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Members of National Assembly from Balochistan Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters related to annual budget and ongoing mega projects under his vision of special focus on province's uplift.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNAs Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ihsanullah Reki and Rubina Irfan attended the meeting.

The parliamentarians also deliberated over the uplift of Balochistan's agriculture sector under Agriculture Development Plan as well as education and health projects.

Meanwhile, more parliamentarians including State Minister Zartaj Gul, MNAs Dr Haider Ali, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Mahboob Shah, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Sher Ali Arbab, Raja Khurram, Shahzad Nawaz, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Sanaullah mastikhel and Javed Iqbal Warraich also separately met the prime minister.

During the meeting, they discussed the issues pertaining to their respective Constituencies as well as development projects.