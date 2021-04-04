Balochistan mulls establishing three more BRCs in far flung areas

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan government was working to establish three more Balochistan Residential Colleges (BRCs) to provide quality education to the students of far-flung areas of the province.

The residential colleges would be established at Punjgor, Qilla Abdullah and Barkhan districts of the province, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The government has also planned to construct cadet and poly technical colleges in the province, he said. The project of construction of college and high schools at every tehsil would be included in the next public sector development programme of the provincial government. The provincial government is planning to set up digital libraries in the province to promote reading and trend of research.

The Balochistan government has also initiated the up gradation of all public colleges to degree level aiming to impart higher education to maximum number of students in their own districts.

The official said that the project to provide buses to the colleges would be completed soon to ensure safe and free transport facility to the students in the province.

The government has also initiated the development of six Technical Education and Training Centres at an estimated cost of Rs1,200 million to provide skill based and technical training to the youth for getting better jobs opportunities.

The vocational technical training centres would be established in Quetta, Pishin, Punjgor, Sibbi, Awaran and Khulu district, he added.

"The youth will be imparted skills development training in various technical fields. That will not only ensure a prosperous future for young people but also for the province as well." He said the purpose of free of cost technical professional training was to enhance skills and capabilities of the youth to enable them to set up start-up businesses and get jobs in industrial fields.

He mentioned that quality education was important for development of the province, stressing that backwardness of the province could only be removed through better knowledge and technical training.

The government has also decided to strengthen the educational institutions in the province and provision of modern technical equipments to ensure easy access towards technical education in the province, he added.