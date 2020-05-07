Balochistan NAB DG distributes cheques among housing scheme victims

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Director Farmanullah Khan has handed over cheques to the victims of a fake and illegal housing scheme here on Thursday.

During the investigation carried out by Balochistan NAB into the cheating public at large case, it was observed that owner of Shehnam Housing Scheme namely Sajjad Hussain established a fake and illegal housing scheme in the outskirts of Quetta and received amount from the people.

Later, the victims approach NAB after the accused refused to return back the money leaving people in the lurch.

Balochistan NAB, after accumulating concrete evidence against the accused filed a reference in the accountability court.

Subsequently, accused approached High Court taking plea that allegation leveled against him was wrong. Balochistan High Court in the light of NAB's investigation and concrete evidence directed the accused to return the looted amount back immediately.

Likewise, the accused agreed to return the looted amount and requested for a plea bargain which was accepted by the NAB after the approval of the Accountability Court Quetta.

The cheques of looted amount have been distributed among as many as 23 victims during a simple ceremony held at NAB Balochistan.