Balochistan needs special attention due to floods in province: PPP Chairman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Balochistan needed special attention due to recent torrential rains and the floods in different districts of province.

Speaking to Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief and MNA Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal over telephone, the PPP Chairman expressed such views, said a statement issued here Wednesday.

The timely relief to the victims of the torrential rains and the floods in different districts of Balochistan should be provided, he added.

Both the leaders also discussed the political situation in the country and pledged to cooperate for the strengthening of democracy and democratic institutions.