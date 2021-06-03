UrduPoint.com
Balochistan Neglected In Top Slots Of SECP In Past : Senate Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:59 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday informed the Senate that not a single commissioner had represented Balochistan in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during seven years tenure of the previous governments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday informed the Senate that not a single commissioner had represented Balochistan in Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) during seven years tenure of the previous governments.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, the minister said eight commissioners represented Sindh province in SECP, six represented Punjab, one Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while no representation was given to Balochistan.

Ali Muhammad said that it was unfortunate that the creator of 18th amendment of constitution, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not remember Balochistan.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) enjoyed two-third majority but it did not appoint any commissioner from Balochistan.

The minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have very sincere and capable officer and the present government is introducing a policy which would ensure representation to all provinces in SECP.

Responding to the point of order raised by PPP leader Sherry Rehman, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem said that the facts would be made public in journalist Asad Toor's incident. He said the government had reached close to tracing the culprits who would have to face the law.

Dr Shahzad said the baseless allegations against the security institutions were part of fifth generation warfare which would be discouraged.

About the promulgation of ordinances, he said that as many as 26 ordinances, on average, had been introduced annually by the PPP and PML-N in their regimes. He said that both the parties bulldozed legislation in the Parliament and used the process for political gains.

