UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Balochistan Notables Delegation Meets CM Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Balochistan notables delegation meets CM Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :A 12-member delegation of notables from different parts of Balochistan under leadership of Provincial Minister for food and Population Welfare Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at 90-SQA, here on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that people of Punjab had a special place for Balochi brethren as well as people from different areas of Pakistan. He said that the progress and prosperity of people of Balochistan was very dear to him. The Punjab government had started different projects in education and health sectors as a goodwill gesture, he added.

He said the Punjab government was implementing the vision of composite development for putting Punjab on the road to real progress. He said that the people of Barkhan and other areas would be benefitted from the institute of cardiology in DG Khan whereas motorcycle ambulance service was being started in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman besides upgrading the health facilities there.

He said that electricity and 4g network was a gift for the people of Koh-e-Suleman by the PTI government. Construction of small dams on 13 mountainous terrains was being reviewed while arrangements would be made to fulfill the water needs by constructing a mega-dam at Sanghar Lake, he added.

The Chief Minister said recruitment was being made in Baloch Levies and border military police for ensuring law & order situation in the areas of Koh-e-Suleman.

Sardar Abdul Rehman Khatran said that Punjab was rapidly developing under the leadership of Usman Buzdar. Members of the delegation appreciated the CM for his work.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Police Electricity Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Population Welfare Road Progress Sanghar Barkhan 4G Border From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

FIFA nominates Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to ..

16 minutes ago

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

31 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

2 hours ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.