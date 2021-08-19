Balochistan observes Youm-e-Ashura with amid strict security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th Muharram on Thursday observed with reverence and religious solemnity in major cities of Balochistan including the provincial capital to pay homage to the great sacrifices of Hazarat Imam Husain (RA) and his companions.

The processions were also carried out in respective districts including Sibi, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Sohbatpur, Mach, Khuzdar and Loralai.

Alam Zuljinah, and Tazia processions were taken out in all major cities of the province. The Ashura was observed under the shadow of the coronaviurs in Balochistan.

The main Ashura procession was carried out in the provincial metropolis where Dastas of over 62 Imambargahs reached Alamdar Road at morning and the procession departed towards its designed traditional routes including Alamdar Road, Mission Road, Mizan Chowk, Liaqat Bazaar, Prince Road, Mecongy Road and the processions culminated at Mominabad Imambaragah in the evening.

Razakars (volunteers) of Balochistan Shia Conference were also performing duties on entry points and searched bodies of participants in collaboration with personnel of law enforcement agencies.

NGO and others set up free medical camps for mourners while volunteers of other Imambargahs established "Sabeels" at different places on routes of the procession where they served the mourners with water and tea.

Speaking on the occasion, scholars of Shia community and others called upon the Ummah to shun sectarianism, terrorism and conflicts which disintegrate the Ummah. They called for steps to prevent such conspiracies against the Ummah.

Meanwhile security arrangements were made on the eve of Ashura across the province including Quetta.

According to Police official, over 6500 security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps personnel were deployed to ensure peace and avert any untoward incident, while over three battalions of Pakistan Army were remained standby for ensuring maintaining law and order situation in the area.

The processions were monitored through over 250 installed CCTV cameras in the city.

At least 68 check posts have been set up on routes of 62 Imambargahs to ensure the security of faithful in the city.

Army Aviation helicopter hovered over the sky from early morning and made aerial surveillance of the traditional routes of the procession.

All shops, hotels, and houses located on traditional routes of the procession were sealed on Wednesday to ensure safe passage of the procession.

All roads, side-lanes, and streets leading to the main routes of the procession had also been closed and sealed by parking trucks and erecting tents and barricades on their entry points to ensure prevention of entry of any irrelevant person or miscreant in the procession.

Mobile services have been suspended from early morning till 12 pm for security reasons on the occasion of 10th Muharram-ul Haram in Balochistan.

However, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha along with Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan and other provincial ministers stressed upon people to flow in the footsteps of the martyrs of Karbala ad prepare themselves to face the new challenges created due to conspiracies of the Zionist force against Muslims during their separate massages issued here on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashura.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Longu also inspected security measures of 10th Muharram procession on Wednesday to ensure security steps for mourners in the city after ending of a meeting.