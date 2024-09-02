Balochistan Ombudsman directs irrigation dept to give appointment orders to petitioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Provincial Ombudsman of Balochistan, Nazar Muhammad Baloch issued directives to Irrigation Department to give an appointment order for applicant after taking action on receiving complaint of petitioner.

Petitioner Najma Khan had submitted a case against the Irrigation Department in the Provincial Ombudsman's office a few days ago in which petitioner said that the appointment order issued by Irrigation Department was not being implemented.

The provincial ombudsman sent the case to the relevant investigation officer Jameel Kakar for further inquiry.

In light of the complaint, a response was sought from the Irrigation Department. Later, the provincial ombudsman gave a decision in favor of petitioner, after which the Irrigation Secretary immediately issued an appointment order following the decision.

The petitioner sent a letter of thanks on behalf of the provincial ombudsman for the proceedings.