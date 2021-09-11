Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch paid fines of four prisoners in Gadani jail

Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch visited Gadani jail and paid fines out of his own pocket for four prisoners and released them from children's ward

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Baloch visited Gadani jail and paid fines out of his own pocket for four prisoners and released them from children's ward.

Balochistan ombudsman Nazar Baloch visited central jail on Friday as he also inspected the kitchen of jail and its hospital to review cleansing measures, said press release issued here.