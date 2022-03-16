Balochistan Ombudsman takes cognizance of poor facility in private hospitals

Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Mohammad Advocate on Wednesday took cognizance of the lack of medical equipment and health facilities at the private hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Mohammad Advocate on Wednesday took cognizance of the lack of medical equipment and health facilities at the private hospitals.

Handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations said that on the directives of Ombudsman, Chairman Task Force and Director Balochistan Ombudsman Mustafa Jan has issued notices to the concerned authorities of private hospitals asking them to improve health facilities at their respective hospitals.

The cognizance was taken on the repeated complaints of the public about the poor health facilities and lack of medical equipment at the privately run hospital.

Despite charging heavy fees, the majority of the hospitals were unable to provide basic health facilities and were short of basic medical equipment including oxygen cylinders, ventilators while patients were also left at the mercy of medical technicians and dispensers.