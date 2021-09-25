UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Ombudsperson Visits PSCA, Gets Briefing On Security Systems

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Balochistan Ombudsperson visits PSCA, gets briefing on security systems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Ombudsperson Balochistan Sabira islam, along with a delegation, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Qurban Lines, here on Saturday.

Authority Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about women safety application, women empowerment and protection and workforce participation. He said women make almost 25 per cent of the PSCA workforce.

The Ombudsperson said her office would run an awareness campaign about the women safety. She lauded PSCA's initiatives of providing easily accessible security to women through android app and IOS namely the Punjab Police Women Safety Application.

The delegation was also briefed about various sections of the IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The Ombudsperson was presented a shield from the PSCA at the end of the visit.

