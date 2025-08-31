Balochistan on high alert: relief operations accelerated as flood risk increases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Balochistan government has intensified its medical and relief operations to safeguard public health and respond swiftly to the rising flood crisis.

In response to the escalating flood emergency across Balochistan, a high-level meeting was held under the leadership of Provincial Health Minister Bakhth Muhammad Kakar, following directives from Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. The meeting aimed to assess the evolving situation and intensify medical relief efforts throughout the province.

The meeting was attended by senior health officials including Secretary Health Mujeeb ur Rehman, Director General Health Dr. Ameen Mandokhail, and representatives from key departments such as the Medical Store Depot (MSD), MNCH, Nutrition, Public Health, PDSRU, EPI, and the Balochistan Health Management Information System (BHMIS).

The officials of the partner organizations including the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), People’s Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI), World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERC) also participated.

District Health Officers (DHOs) and Medical Superintendents (MS) from flood-affected areas like Dera Murad Jamali and Usta Muhammad joined the meeting virtually to provide on-ground updates.

Minister Bakht Kakar stressed the urgent need for uninterrupted medical services in all impacted districts.

He directed health facilities including Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs), and District Headquarters Hospitals to remain on high alert and ensure the continuous supply of essential medicines and vaccines.

To streamline emergency operations, the minister announced the formation of a Flood Emergency Committee headed by Dr. Mir Yousaf, Director of MSD. The committee will convene daily to monitor developments and coordinate medical interventions. A dedicated team of doctors will also be mobilized for rapid response in critical areas.

DG Health Dr. Ameen Mandokhail is set to personally visit flood-hit districts to evaluate conditions and recommend improvements to relief efforts. Meanwhile, Secretary Health Mujeeb ur Rehman instructed that daily updates on disease outbreaks, case numbers, and resource availability be submitted via the BHMIS platform to enable swift, data-driven decision-making.

The meeting decided to strengthen disease surveillance, immediate availability of anti-venom for snake bites, deployment of mobile health units and the activation of the 1129 Health Minister Control Room for public complaints

As floodwaters continue to displace communities and strain local infrastructure, the Balochistan government remains committed to delivering timely and effective medical relief to those in need.