Balochistan On Way Road To Progress: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Balochistan on way road to progress: Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Communications and Works, Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hassani Friday said that the Balochistan province under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliani is moving toward development track with unparalleled success.

In a statement issued here, he said Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan will soon end the backwardness of the province and a new era of development would be started.

He said that record development works have been carried out in all the districts of the province including education, health, infrastructure, law and order situation and the process of this standard development would continue in future.

He said that there is no threat to provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

Opposition parties have been trying their best to create a climate of mistrust by spoiling the peaceful political atmosphere in the province. We, the members of the Cabinet, as always stood by the Chief Minister with the same determination and this alliance will remain strong in the future as well, he said.

