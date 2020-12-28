UrduPoint.com
Balochistan On Way To Progress: Bushra Rind

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan on way to progress: Bushra Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushar Rind on Monday said the province on way to progress under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

The two-and-a-half-year performance of the provincial government was better and people appreciated the policies of the government, she added.

Talking to media persons, she said people were being benefited from the better policies and fruits of the provincial government adding the development process was going on rapidly in all districts of the province on the basis of uniformity and equality.

She claimed past regime had ignored respective areas of the province in the development process as Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan was paying special attention to the growth of the province in order to remove backwardness from rural areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

