Balochistan parliamentarians foresee SCO’s far-reaching results

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Balochistan parliamentarians expressing their optimism about the SCO summit being held in Pakistan said on Tuesday that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will promote economic and diplomatic cooperation among member countries.

They emphasized that SCO will provide Pakistan with opportunities to prove itself on the global stage, strengthen relations with regional countries, and attract foreign investment.

Talking to APP, Balochistan’s Finance and Mines & Minerals Minister, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Provincial Minister for Communications, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Provincial Minister for Irrigation and PPP Central Committee Member, Muhammad Sadiq Umrani and Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare, Haji Wali Muhammad Noorzai highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographical importance in the region, stating that the 23rd SCO summit in Islamabad will yield far-reaching results.

They hoped the summit will create opportunities for Pakistan to collaborate with member countries in various sectors, including economic, trade, and financial cooperation.

Pakistan faces multiple challenges, they said, adding that by playing an active role in multilateral platforms like SCO, and the country can unlock economic benefits, attract foreign investors, and address many of these challenges.

The parliamentarians emphasized that the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit to Pakistan for the SCO summit and the inauguration of Gwadar Airport mark a significant milestone for the development and prosperity of Balochistan.

While lauding the role of China, they observed that China has always supported Pakistan during difficult times, and the construction of Gwadar Airport will create more employment opportunities in the region.

