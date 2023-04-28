UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Parliamentarians Meet Sanjrani To Discuss Province Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation of Parliamentarians from Balochistan met with Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at the Parliament House to discuss the development of the province in social, political, and economic spheres.

The group, which included Members National Assembly (MNAs), Senators, and Senior Parliamentarians such as Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Aslam Bhootani, and Khalid Magsi, exchanged ideas and suggestions on how to overcome the challenges facing the region.

They emphasized the importance of investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, as well as promoting local industries and maximizing the use of the province's natural resources.

The meeting was productive and aimed to improve the overall state of Balochistan's progress.

Senate, Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, appreciated the concerns and suggestions of the parliamentarians and assured them of his full support in promoting the development of Balochistan Province. He emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to overcome the challenges facing the province.

The meeting concluded with a commitment by the participants to work together towards the development of Balochistan Province and to continue engaging with the Chairman Senate on issues of national importance.

