UrduPoint.com

Balochistan Parliamentarians Urge Legal Action Against PTI Outlaws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Balochistan parliamentarians urge legal action against PTI outlaws

The Balochistan parliamentarians including senators, ministers and members of the constitutional assemblies on Thursday called for stern action against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for attacking national installations

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan parliamentarians including senators, ministers and members of the constitutional assemblies on Thursday called for stern action against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for attacking national installations.

"9th May will be remembered as a dark day in the political history of Pakistan. Attack on military and national facilities is a serious crime, we condemn such act of violence as the voice of Balochistan," they said while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

The parliamentarians included MNA Rubina irfan, Senator Anwar-u-Haq Kakar and MPAs Goharam Bugti, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran, Khali George, Arif Mohammad Hasni and Saleem Khosa.

Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, they said the political current situation is leading the country to anarchy.

"Balochistan has put forward its position against the recent rioting by the workers of a political party," they said urging that legal action is mandatory against those who targeted military installations.

They deplored that the house of Corps Commander was vandalized by the frenzy PTI workers who were provoked by the heads of their political leadership.

However, unlike PTI, the incumbent government has adopted a tolerant approach. When the red line is crossed, silence becomes a crime, they said.

To a question, senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was constitutional.

Expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army, they said Pak Army is a national army, and we will not adopt an apologetic attitude in its defense.

Attacks on military installations are condemnable; no one will be allowed to defame the armed forces of the country.

"It is not 1971 but 2023, the fault lines of current Pakistan are strong", they maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Quetta Army George May Government

Recent Stories

Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

Zalmi to hold talent hunt prog from May 23

39 seconds ago
 Couple killed in road accident

Couple killed in road accident

41 seconds ago
 PTA takes action against illegal internet service ..

PTA takes action against illegal internet service providers

42 seconds ago
 Gold price increases on rupee-dollar parity

Gold price increases on rupee-dollar parity

44 seconds ago
 Russia, Uganda Willing to Continue Military-Techni ..

Russia, Uganda Willing to Continue Military-Technical Cooperation - Lavrov

46 seconds ago
 FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoki ..

FBI Silencing Whistleblowers by Suspending, Revoking Their Security Clearances - ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.