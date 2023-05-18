Balochistan parliamentarians urge legal action against PTI outlaws

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Balochistan parliamentarians including senators, ministers and members of the constitutional assemblies on Thursday called for stern action against the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for attacking national installations.

"9th May will be remembered as a dark day in the political history of Pakistan. Attack on military and national facilities is a serious crime, we condemn such act of violence as the voice of Balochistan," they said while addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club.

The parliamentarians included MNA Rubina irfan, Senator Anwar-u-Haq Kakar and MPAs Goharam Bugti, Bushra Rind, Mahjabeen Sheran, Khali George, Arif Mohammad Hasni and Saleem Khosa.

Commenting on the prevailing political situation in the country, they said the political current situation is leading the country to anarchy.

"Balochistan has put forward its position against the recent rioting by the workers of a political party," they said urging that legal action is mandatory against those who targeted military installations.

They deplored that the house of Corps Commander was vandalized by the frenzy PTI workers who were provoked by the heads of their political leadership.

However, unlike PTI, the incumbent government has adopted a tolerant approach. When the red line is crossed, silence becomes a crime, they said.

To a question, senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was constitutional.

Expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army, they said Pak Army is a national army, and we will not adopt an apologetic attitude in its defense.

Attacks on military installations are condemnable; no one will be allowed to defame the armed forces of the country.

"It is not 1971 but 2023, the fault lines of current Pakistan are strong", they maintained.