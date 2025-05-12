- Home
Balochistan Parliamentary Committee Agrees On People-centered Budget For Fiscal Year 2025–26
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 05:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Parliamentary Committee of Balochistan after a broad consensus agreed that the provincial budget and PSDP should be designed in alignment with public needs, focusing on the development of underprivileged areas, education, healthcare, infrastructure, and employment opportunities.
A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26 budget and the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) was held under the chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Quetta.
The meeting was attended by parliamentary leaders and members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League (PML), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Participants appreciated the Chief Minister’s initiative to involve all political parties in the budget preparation process, calling it a significant step toward strengthening democratic traditions.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the framework of the upcoming budget and development programme.
Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti emphasized that the equal development of all districts in Balochistan remains the government’s top priority. He said that the allocation of resources would be based on the genuine needs and issues of each region and assured full funding for the proposed development projects to ensure uniform progress.
He further said that a budget shaped through consultation with all political stakeholders would not only reflect the aspirations of the people but also contribute to strengthening the province’s economy.
At the conclusion of the meeting, all parliamentary representatives expressed satisfaction with the transparent and inclusive approach adopted for budget planning. They agreed that the forthcoming budget would mark a significant milestone in the province’s development and public welfare.
