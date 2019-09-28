Balochistan Party Leader, 2 More People Killed in Bomb Blast in Pakistan - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) At least three people, including a local party leader and a child, were killed in a bomb blast in the Pakistani province of Balochistan , near the border with Afghanistan , on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police

According to the police, the explosion took place near the capital of Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District. The improvised explosive device was planted on a motorcycle, parked on a roadside. The powerful blast smashed windows in nearby buildings.

Among those killed are a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party, Maulana Muhammad Hanif, who succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital, and a 12-year-old child.

More than a dozen people sustained injures.

Police believe that Hanif was the target of the attack.

No militant group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb blast.

On Saturday, Afghanistan held a presidential election, which was marred by a number of Taliban-claimed attacks. In the run-up to the vote, Pakistan partly closed crossing border points with the neighboring country to boost security.