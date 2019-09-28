Balochistan Party Leader, 2 More People Killed In Bomb Blast In Pakistan - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 09:27 PM
At least three people, including a local party leader and a child, were killed in a bomb blast in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, near the border with Afghanistan, on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper reported, citing police
According to the police, the explosion took place near the capital of Balochistan's Qilla Abdullah District. The improvised explosive device was planted on a motorcycle, parked on a roadside. The powerful blast smashed windows in nearby buildings.
Among those killed are a leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl party, Maulana Muhammad Hanif, who succumbed to his wounds on the way to hospital, and a 12-year-old child.
More than a dozen people sustained injures.
Police believe that Hanif was the target of the attack.
No militant group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the bomb blast.
On Saturday, Afghanistan held a presidential election, which was marred by a number of Taliban-claimed attacks. In the run-up to the vote, Pakistan partly closed crossing border points with the neighboring country to boost security.