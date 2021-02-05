Balochistan pays homage to martyrs of Kashmir: Fehmida Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President for Women, Balochistan Provincial President Fehmida Jamali on Friday said people of Balochistan have always supported Kashmir cause and paid rich tribute to Kashmiris martyrs.

Talking to APP, she said every Pakistani has been raised with the concept of "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan", adding a minute of silence was observed in memory of Kashmir martyrs across the country to pay tribute to martyrs on Kashmir Day.

People of Balochistan celebrated Kashmir Solidarity Day passionately adding she said the rallies were also being held and people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiris.

The main purpose of celebrating Kashmir was to remind our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistanis stand by them, she said, adding "we would fight for the freedom of our Kashmiris".

Fehmida Jamali said the Indian government has been holding millions of Kashmiris captive since last year after ending status of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all possible measures to highlight the Kashmir issue at International level in order to gain the freedom of Kashmir peacefully and to expose ugly face of India, she added.