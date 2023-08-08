Balochistan PCS exams rescheduled to be held in November

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :On the desire of Chief Minister Balochistan Balochistan, the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) has rescheduled its PCS examination for the appointment of Assistant Commissioners, Section Officers and DSPs.

The BPSC has decided to conduct the examination in November 2023 after the completion of the CSS special examination, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had directed the BPSC to hold the PCS exam after the CSS special exam in view of the request of the aspirants.

The Chief Minister has taken the decision to keep the wider interest of the students appearing for the CSS special exam to get sufficient time for preparation.

In that regard, there was a long-standing demand from the students that the PCS exam should be rescheduled after the CSS special competition exam.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Principal Secretary to CM Imran Gachki has contacted the Chairman BPSC Abdul Salik Khan and held a detailed discussion with him to delay the PCS examination.

Students appearing for the PCS and CSS exams have appreciated the decision of the Chief Minister.