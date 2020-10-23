Balochistan people stand with Kashmiris till achievement of their right to self determination: Bari Bareech

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach Friday said the Black Day would be observed across the country including Balochistan on October 27 (Tuesday) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter General Secretary Abdul Bari Bareach Friday said the Black Day would be observed across the country including Balochistan on October 27 (Tuesday) to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking all available measures to highlight Kashmir issue at all international fora.

The prime minister was committed to stood with Kashmiri people till their freedom from Indian occupation, he mentioned.

Bari Bareech said the people of Balcohistan stand with Kashmir people till their achievement of freedom.

Innocent people of Kashmir are struggling for freedom of Kashmir for the last over 70 years, he said and added that their sacrifices would not go in vain and would succeed in getting self-determination from India soon.

He said condemnation rallies, and other programs would be held on October 27 for observing it as Black Day across the province aimed to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

He urged the international human rights organizations to play their responsibilities for settlement of Kashmir issue under the resolutions of United Nations (UN) and aspirations of Kashmiri people. He said the Indian troops occupied the IIOJK illegally and committing human rights violations by torturing people of Kashmir in order to suppress their voice of freedom, adding that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs.