Balochistan People Still Await Health Card Facility

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Balochistan people still await health card facility

QUETTA, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The people of Balochistan are still waiting to avail heath card facility as the government has decided to provide the facility to every individual to ensure universal coverage of the initiative.

The provincial government has made all arrangements to launch Balochistan Health Card facility soon at the cost of Rs 5.914 billion, under which health insurance of Rs one million would be provided to 1.875 million families of the province.

According to programme, the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the objective of the program was to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenditures.

"Currently over 1.8 million families are settled in Balochistan and there will be 100 per cent coverage under the initiative and the scheme would be funded by regular budget in the future." He said healthcare services to the beneficiaries will be provided in the public and private hospitals and more than five to six hundred hospitals all over the country would be on the panel.

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had already launched the programme and providing best healthcare facilities to the poor masses in public and private sector hospitals.

