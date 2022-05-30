Balochistan Planning dept approves highest ever financial grants of Rs 105 bln

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Department of Planning and Development Balochistan has given approval of authorization of highest ever budgetary finances Rs 105 billion whereas the Finance Department has released Rs 89 billion so far in the current financial year in the history of the province.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, a review meeting regarding preparation of budget and Public Sector Development Programme for the coming financial year was held here on Sunday.

The meeting was informed that despite the fact that the previous government had made unrealistic development budget, the incumbent government has implemented the same budget to ensure continuity in the smooth progress of the province.

However, the current government has balanced the disbursement of funds, ensured the release of substantial funds for development by minimizing unnecessary expenditures and non-development budgets through better financial management to enable the progress of development projects.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the ratio of authorization and disbursement of funds and commended the performance of Planning & Development and Finance Departments.

The meeting has also set out the characteristics and priorities of the PSDP for the coming financial year.

In this regard, the Chief Minister, while sharing his vision, directed that priority should be given to projects of collective interest and less developed areas in the development plans for the next financial year.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that according to the ground realities, a development budget should be made which would eliminate backwardness of the province and bring benefits to the common man.

"Only words and claims alone does not make a difference, it requires practical steps and action to fulfill ones commitments. My party and cabinet believe in action, not claims, and our successes achieved in short span of time are in front of everyone," he said.

Apart from reviewing the progress of the Federal PSDP, the meeting also considered the proposed plans for the Federal PSDP for the next financial year.

It was also decided that the projects of construction of dams including Babar Kutch Dam would be given top priority in the Federal PSDP.

While a plan to improve the transport system in the provincial capital will also be included in Federal PSDP which has been announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif during his visit to Quetta.

The Chief Minister directed to expedite the feasibility of the transport project. He hoped that the Prime Minister would take special interest in bringing Balochistan on par with other provinces.

It was decided at the meeting that the Chief Minister along with his team would soon visit Islamabad and meet the Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Planning to ensure the assistance of the Federal Government in the development of Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, ACS Planning and Development Suleiman Mufti, Secretary Finance Hafiz Abdul Basit, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Lal Jan Jaffer and other concerned officials were attended the meeting.