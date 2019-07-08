Balochistan plans to establish Art, cultural centres at three major cities

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Balochistan government had planned to establish Art and Cultural centres at Quetta, Nasirabad and Sibi with an aim to promote diverse and rich culture of the province.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government on Monday said the provincial government had also allocated Rs 200 million to protect the centuries old heritage and civilizations of Mehrgarh, Mir Chakra's Fort, Shahi Tump-Makran Civilization, Kech valley and other archaic heritage sites.

He said the government had earmarked Rs 100 million in the current Public Sector Development Programme for the upscaling of tourist spots at Shuban Valley to attract millions of local and foreign tourists.

The incumbent government would be organizing cultural events where the artists would be awarded financial assistance for the economic well-being in the province, he added.

"The strong traditions and cultural values are important to the people of Balochistan and have enabled them to keep their distinctive ancient cultural identity and lifestyle with a little change to this day," the official noted.

The Balochistan government, he said, had allocated Rs 760 million for the development and promotion of the tourism venues of the province.

The provincial government has also released a grant of Rs 393 million for the annual expenditures of tourism and culture department, he informed.

Highlighting the steps taken by the government to promote culture and tourism in the province, he maintained that the government had set up a culture and tourism policy first time in the provincial history.

"However, measures will be taken to conduct survey and Geo-mapping for the preservation of historical sites in the province to revamp and develop the sector," he added.