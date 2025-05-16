Balochistan Police and Customs vow to intensifying crackdown against Non-Custom Paid vehicles

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, and Chief Collector of Customs Balochistan, Abdul Basit, on Friday stressed the urgent need to discourage the use of non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles, reaffirming their commitment to intensifying operations against smuggled automobiles across the province.
Addressing a joint press conference at Police Lines in Quetta, where 179 seized NCP vehicles were officially handed over to the Customs Department, IG Ansari stated that such vehicles represent a serious violation of national laws and deprive the state of valuable revenue. He added that the confiscated vehicles would soon be auctioned by Customs, contributing over Rs. 500 million to the national treasury.
"The use of illegally imported vehicles must be discouraged. We have already handed over more than 900 NCP vehicles in previous operations," said Ansari. He emphasized the importance of enforcing the law and affirmed that the police are prepared to make every sacrifice to protect the country. He also marked the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur by paying tribute at the Police Martyrs’ Monument.
Deputy Inspector General Aitzaz Ahmed Goraya, SSP Operations Muhammad Baloch, SSP Traffic Behram Khan Mandokhail, along with other senior police and customs officers were also present on the occasion.
Chief Collector Abdul Basit acknowledged the pivotal role of police in curbing smuggling, noting that collaborative efforts between the two departments have significantly reduced smuggling activities in recent years. "Smuggling causes immense damage to the national exchequer, and we are committed to digitalizing the auction process to ensure transparency," Basit said in response to a journalist’s query.
He further stated that showroom owners in Quetta dealing in NCP vehicles would be served legal notices. "If compliance is not observed, strict legal action will follow," he warned.
Both officials reiterated the shared responsibility of law enforcement agencies, government departments, and the public in combating smuggling to safeguard the country's economic integrity.
