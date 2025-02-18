Balochistan Police appoints Shoaib Zehri as honorary DSP, Goodwill Ambassador

The Balochistan Police have appointed renowned boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri as its Honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Goodwill Ambassador

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Balochistan Police have appointed renowned boxer Shoaib Khan Zehri as its Honorary Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Goodwill Ambassador.

The appointment ceremony was held at the Central Police Office in Quetta on Tuesday, where Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan, Moazzam Jah Ansari, and Additional IGP Balochistan, Muhammad Saeed Wazir, bestowed the honorary DSP rank upon Shoaib Khan Zehri.

Addressing the gathering, Shoaib Khan Zehri expressed his pride in being appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador of the Balochistan Police. He pledged to promote the soft image of Balochistan Police and highlight their significant contributions to maintaining law and order in the province.

"I am grateful to the IGP Balochistan for honoring me with this title. I also extend my thanks to all my supporters," said Shoaib.

Reflecting on his unbeaten boxing career, Shoaib shared an anecdote about his Indian opponent, who fell ill out of fear upon witnessing Shoaib's enthusiasm. "Being appointed as an honorary DSP and wearing the police uniform is a matter of great pride for me. I assure Balochistan Police of my full cooperation and support," he added.

He paid tribute to the police force, calling them the real heroes of the people, who continue to serve under the most challenging circumstances.

The ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including Member of the Provincial Assembly, Chairperson of Iman Pakistan Trust, Farah Azeem Shah, Provincial Minister for Sports, Meena Majeed Baloch; Secretary Sports, Tariq Qamar Baloch; Additional IGP Balochistan, Muhammad Saeed Wazir; and other senior police officers, journalists, and families of police martyrs.

In his address, IGP Balochistan Moazzam Jah Ansari lauded the appointment of Shoaib Khan Zehri as the Goodwill Ambassador, stating that his achievements on the international stage had brought immense pride to the nation.

He encouraged the youth to become active and productive members of society and expressed confidence that Shoaib would contribute towards enhancing the image of the Balochistan Police.

The IGP highlighted that there is no shortage of talent among the youth of the province, only a lack of opportunities.

He mentioned that Balochistan's youth have proven themselves in various fields, including law enforcement, sports, healthcare, and journalism. "Our youth have demonstrated exceptional skills in every field, and we must provide them with more opportunities to shine," said the IGP.

The IGP also acknowledged the role of Balochistan Police in promoting sports, stating that the police force has 19 teams in various sports, including football and boxing. He emphasized the importance of community policing, gender equality, and providing opportunities for women within the police force, where the number of female officers has now surpassed 1,000, with over 300 new recruits.

Farah Azeem Shah, the Chief Organizer of the Balochistan Football League, praised the positive impact of sports activities in fostering a healthy environment for youth and athletes. "We must not only develop sports facilities but also focus on the welfare of our athletes," she said.

Provincial Sports Advisor Meena Majeed Baloch expressed her gratitude to the IGP for improving the security situation in Balochistan, acknowledging the police's efforts in maintaining law and order despite limited resources. "We must all unite to combat terrorism, and support the security forces in ensuring peace in the region," she concluded.