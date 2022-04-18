Balochistan police decide to launch Women Safety App

Balochistan Ombudsperson for the Protection against Harassment of Women, Sabra Islam Advocate on Monday said that Balochistan Police has decided to launch "Women Safety App" in which the Balochistan women ombudsman anti-harassment login port will also be included

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Ombudsperson for the Protection against Harassment of Women, Sabra islam Advocate on Monday said that Balochistan Police has decided to launch "Women Safety App" in which the Balochistan women ombudsman anti-harassment login port will also be included.

"In order to provide immediate legal aid to women in Balochistan, the police has decided to register liaison and complaints through mobile application under modern technology and preliminary work has been completed in this regard," she said referring to her meeting held with DIG IT Balochistan Police at CPO office.

She noted that a port will also be provided for logging in so that the harassed women can contact and register complaints through this app. Such registered complaints will also be dealt without any delay and police assistance will also be obtained in cases of interference.

Sabra Islam stressing the need for adopting technology further said that it is necessary to address the incidents of harassment through cyber crime wing of FIA and Balochistan Ombudsperson. In this regard, the FIA would also be approached to discourage the elements involved in the blackmailing of women and bring them to justice trying them as per the existing laws.

She, however, opined that in order to end harassment, it is necessary to impose exemplary punishments on the accused involved in such incidents so that such crimes could effectively be discouraged.

She further said that the Women Safety App introduced by the police in Balochistan would prove to be an extraordinary step towards redressal of incidents against women.