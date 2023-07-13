Balochistan Police decides to change Quetta Traffic Police uniform

Balochistan Police has decided to change the uniform of Quetta Traffic Police from Friday (tomorrow) and equipped them with modern requirements to improve the traffic management system and enhance their performance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Balochistan Police has decided to change the uniform of Quetta Traffic Police from Friday (tomorrow) and equipped them with modern requirements to improve the traffic management system and enhance their performance.

SSP Trafic Police Quetta, Behram Khan Mandokhel while talking to media persons said the traffic management system has linked with the online banking system to facilitate the commuters in the submission of fines on the spot despite standing in a queue in the bank to pay the fines.

The latest system has been installed in the devices of the traffic sergeants, through which fines can be also deposited through debit cards, credit cards, easy money and other means on the spot, he added.

SSP Traffic Behram Khan Mandokhel said that a summary of the development of traffic police offices on the model of mega centers like NADRA and passport centers has been sent to the higher authorities.

SSP Traffic said that Quetta Traffic Police has been connected with Data Command and Communication Center (D3C) and traffic is being monitored through D3C cameras installed in the city.

The wireless operator informs the sector in charge where observed a traffic jam problem in the city.

The SSP further said that measures have been taken to provide the best services to the public, while a modern app has been launched to inform the applicants about all the stages of license preparation through text message.

He said, "through the app, people will get timely information about the rush in different areas and they will also be able to inform the relevant traffic officer about the rush and traffic jam".

A modern license card has been introduced which has a QR code and over 30 security features to eliminate the traffic roles violation.